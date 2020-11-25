Family Seeking Justice for 19-Year-Old Shot, Killed in Miami-Dade

A family is mourning a 19-year-old who was shot and killed in Miami-Dade as detectives sought for more information in his killing.

Jean W. Saint Jean died just before 8 p.m. on Nov. 17 as he was walking out of a store near Southwest 173rd Street and 103rd Avenue, according to Miami-Dade police. Family members say he was just getting something to eat before heading to work that day.

The senior at Miami Senior Palmetto High School was described as being dedicated to school, introverted and had dreams of becoming a scientist.

"My brother loved the holidays," Miami Saint Jean said at the viewing Wednesday evening. "He couldn’t wait for Christmas.”

On Christmas, the family was planning a trip to Texas, where they will relocated next year after many years in South Florida.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered in the case.