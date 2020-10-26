Family Seeking Justice Months After Man Killed in Opa-locka Shooting

A family is hoping someone speaks up about the murder of their son, who was killed in a shooting back in August in Opa-locka.

No one has been arrested in the shooting that took Gregory Smith Jr.’s life, but his mom believes the public can help. Barbara Smith said since Aug. 12, her life has been hard. She couldn’t imagine that being the last day she’d talk to her son.

“All I know is that he went to his room and he left out the door, and he said, ‘I’m gone, Ma.’ So that’s all I have of my son saying, ‘I’m gone, Ma,’” Barbara Smith said.

Miami-Dade police said Smith Jr., 20, was shot and killed that day. His mother said a hospital worker called her with the news.

“I’m like, ‘What happened,'" she recalled. "She’s like, ‘It’s not good, mom, he’s been shot.’”

The family went to the hospital, where Smith Jr. passed away.

“It’s hard for me at this time,” Barbara Smith said. “I have no answers. All I know is that someone took my son’s life.”

Police said he was shot in the 13300 block of Alexandria Drive in Opa-Locka.

“Whoever knows something, saw something, heard something, need to come forward and say something,” Barbara Smith pleaded. “I need justice for my son.”

She said it took some time to accept this death.

“I woke up distraught because it’s like, no Gregory for three days, he hasn’t been home, I haven’t heard from him, no nothing,” she said. “I had to just continue praying and asking God to help me through this process."

Barbara Smith said her son attended church, played sports and loved helping people.

“For this to happen, I just don’t understand,” she said.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Those with eligible tips can get up to $5,000.