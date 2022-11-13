‘Something Is Really Wrong': Family Seeks Answers After Broward Woman Disappears

A Broward County family is desperate to find a woman who has been missing for several days, worried about her safety.

According to detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio was last seen Thursday, at around 5:30 p.m. near the 400 block of Northwest 30th Avenue.

Her brother and sisters told NBC 6 they are worried for her safety because it is not like her at all to vanish without warning.

"She doesn't just run away and never come home," said Mimose's sister, Seminta Dulcio. "That's not who she is. This is a pretty grave situation."

She said the last time she spoke with Mimose was last Thursday afternoon. Mimose reportedly sent a text to her stepdaughter around 5:30 Friday morning but then she stopped answering.

Her sister told NBC 6 she called Mimose several times early Friday morning, but she did not answer or return the phone calls so she went to her home to check on her.

NBC 6'ss Xochitl Hernandez has more on the family's pleas for the woman to return.

"I bust through her door, she's not in there. We looked around, we just can't find Mimose," Seminta Dulcio said.

The family found that not only was Mimose missing, but some of her belongings were missing, too. They also saw specks of blood and cracks on the TV.

“Two of her phones, they were broken, bent and they’re shattered, and that’s not like her to leave any of her devices because of what she’s currently going through," Seminta Dulcio said.

The family said Mimose was going through a messy divorce and the last person to see her was her estranged husband, Jose Luis Pacheco. The couple was living in different rooms of the house as Mimose filed for divorce.

Simenta Dulcio said she briefly saw him at the house Friday morning.

“He answered the door and said that Mimi is not home, and the two big dogs just ran out," she said.

Simenta Dulcio said BSO has been called out to the home two or three times before, and that Mimose was trying to get an emergency restraining order against Pacheco on Thursday morning — but the courthouse was closed due to Hurricane Nicole.

The siblings also said Pacheco was missing for 10 hours Friday afternoon and that no one could get a hold of him for some time.

"Something is really, really wrong. Everyone needs to know," said Dulcio's brother, Enel Dulcio.

Mimose’s family said detectives have taken Pacheco's phone and car.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has not said whether Pacheco is a suspect or person of interest at this point.

"I don't know if he's a person of interest," Enel Dulcio told NBC 6. "If he's not... why is he not a suspect? This is the only person we know saw her or know that was here when she was here."

Mimose has black hair and brown eyes, is about 5-foot-5 and weighs 170 pounds. She has been working as an administrative assistant with the city of Fort Lauderdale since 2019.

Anyone with information on Mimose's whereabouts is urged to call BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.

Detectives were also asking anyone with information about the case who wishes to remain anonymous to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.