Family Seeks Answers After Teen's Weekend Death in SW Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Police are continuing their investigation into the death of a 18-year-old this past weekend - while family members say they hope someone comes forward with information to help.

Neel Curiel's body was found near a canal along Southwest 187th Avenue. His blue Honda Civic found hours later. Family members say he was taken too soon and they are still left without answers.

"He was just a boy. He was only 18 years old, but he was just a boy," said Curiel's aunt, Yamiley Martinez.

The family is thankful for those who have commented on their social media posts since the tragedy, but now they need help from someone who knows what happened.

"So we can finally have peace and know who did this crime and justice can be served," Martinez added.

A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. near the spot where Curiel's body was found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS. A $10,000 reward is available for any information leading to an arrest.