Family Seeks Answers Month After Mother Killed in Miami-Dade Hit-and-Run

The family of a South Florida mother killed in a hit-and-run crash last month has been desperate to find the driver and once again made a public plea for help.

Jeanette Berrios was on her way to work on the early morning of February 3 when she was hit by a silver Acura CSX in southwest Miami-Dade. The driver drove away and no one has come forward.

“We don’t feel it was intentional, but the way you left her. You shouldn’t have left her," said Berrios' niece, Christina Sotomayor.

The vehicle is a model from 2006-2010 with tinted windows and a spoiler with a brake light assembly, Miami-Dade police said.

“You killed my mom and left her there and left her in that cold street, and you went to your warm bed to your family…it’s not right," said her son, Chris Berrios.

Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.