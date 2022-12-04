Family Seeks Help to Find Woman With Alzheimer's That Disappeared After Flight to Miami

The Miami-Dade County Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public's help in finding a woman with Alzheimer's that disappeared after she landed at Miami International Airport Saturday.

Officials confirmed 63-year-old María Teresa Velásquez landed safely after her flight from Massachusetts, but she has not been seen or heard from since her arrival.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans with a dark shirt with a jacket with black and white stripes.

Anyone with information about Velásquez is urged to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 35-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.