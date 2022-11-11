Family Seeks Justice After Teen Shot by Uber Driver During Altercation

A mother is seeking justice after her son was shot by his Uber driver during an altercation in Hollywood.

The incident happened Wednesday night right outside the Emerald Oaks development across from T.Y. Park.

The friction started when 19-year-old Miles — whose mother asked to conceal his last name — asked the Uber driver to drop him off at a different location nearby.

Hollywood Police said the teen attacked the driver — but his mother, April, said that's not possible.

"He has never been in a fight in his entire life," she said. "He is barely 130 pounds. He is 19 years old. He does not confront people at all. If anything, he is like the peacemaker among his friends."

Police said the Uber driver drove a short distance away and then called police.

Miles was able to make it inside the development, where his grandparents live.

A witness saw him on the ground and called 911.

The teen is now at Memorial Regional Hospital and is set to undergo surgery.

April said Hollywood Police detectives told her when Miles exited the car, the driver followed and also left the car.

"So why wasn’t the driver arrested? Who is the aggressor here, if he exited after Miles got out of the car?" she said.

Uber said in a statement that its policy prohibits riders and their guests, as well as drivers and delivery people, from carrying firearms.

"What's been reported is concerning," an Uber spokesperson said. "We are continuing to look into this, and working to get in touch with the involved parties. We stand ready to support law enforcement with their investigation."

Police said the driver had injuries to his face from the attack. He is also cooperating with law enforcement.

"Uber has a policy where their drivers cannot carry firearms. So what is he doing carrying a firearm?" said the family's lawyer, David Kubiliun.