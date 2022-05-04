Family Seeks Justice for Bicyclist Killed in Fort Lauderdale Hit-and-Run

Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck that struck and killed a man last Friday in Fort Lauderdale.

Family members of the victim, 57-year-old Allen Trowbridge, say they want justice.

“Just a tragic death,” said the victim’s brother, Stephen Trowbridge. “He just turned 57, way too young to go.”

On April 29 around 3:40 a.m., Allen was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bicycle on North Federal Highway, according to Fort Lauderdale Police.

Police say the driver never stopped.

“He was hit by somebody and just left there,” Stephen Trowbridge said. “Can’t really explain why that would happen. Why nobody would stop, but hopefully the person that did it will be found.”

Police released surveillance video Wednesday of the pick-up truck that was allegedly involved.

At one point in the clip, the driver and a female passenger get out to check the damage to the car.

The two get back into the truck and drive off.

“How could you basically just hit somebody and leave them there to die?” Trowbridge asked.

“Maybe you panicked and left,” he said. “You should turn yourself in if that’s the case. Do the right thing. Step up.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 954-764-4357.