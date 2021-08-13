Family Seeks Justice for Cyclist Who Lost Arm in Tamarac Hit-and-Run

A family is speaking out after a man who was biking to work in Tamarac last week was struck by a hit-and-run driver, leaving him with serious injuries.

Winston Copeland, 67, was on his bike last Friday morning when he was struck by a car in the 5700 block of West Commercial Boulevard, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

At a news conference Friday, family members said Copeland was an avid cyclist and was on his way to work at McDonald's when he was hit.

"He's a human being, he was left on the side of the street and that is not ok," daughter Fulaine Smith said.

The driver fled the scene in what authorities believe is a 2013 to 2019 silver Nissan Pathfinder.

Copeland survived but remains hospitalized and had to have his arm amputated Thursday.

Now his family wants the driver to come forward and do the right thing by turning themselves into authorities.

"My dad is a Christian man, he's a man of God, he's a strong man, he's a gentle soul," Smith said. "He's forgiving, he would first tell this person that 'I forgive you, God forgives you.' But I also need to tell this person, for me, 'you need to come forward, you need to come forward, you need to right your wrong by coming forward.'"

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.