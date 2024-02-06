‘They took him from me': Family seeks justice weeks after 19-year-old son was shot, killed in Deerfield Beach

A South Florida family is seeking answers weeks after the death a Coral Springs man who crashed into a tree after being shot in Deerfield Beach.

"When I see his picture it hurts," said the victim's father Joseph Fonseca. "They took him from me. It is not right. I want to see those guys in jail.”

Bryan Fonseca, 19, was gunned down on Jan. 12 after his father said he told his sister he was going to meet up with two unknown men.

Fonseca never came home.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 7 p.m. that Friday when BSO Deerfield Beach District deputies responded to a call about a single-vehicle crash at Heritage Circle Condominiums in Deerfield Beach.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Fonseca, who had crashed a rented black 2018 Mercedes Benz AMG C43 into a tree after he was shot.

“He met two guys, one of those guys pulled the gun and shot him," his father said. "He stepped on the gas, lost control, hit a palm tree and a small light post, then hit the wall."

Fonseca's father told NBC6 the teen was then taken to the hospital, went into a coma, and was pronounced dead 18 days later.

“I lost the love of my life," said Fonseca's father. "I didn’t know what was going on. Because of this I lost the love of my life."

Fonseca's parents believe their son was targeted and weeks later, deputies are still searching for the men responsible.

The family is hoping that justice is served.

If you have any information and wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

At this time, there is a $5,000 reward for information that will lead to an arrest in the case.