‘The saddest ending': Family shares new info on hostages' accidental killings

In a war sparked by a barbaric terror attack against unarmed civilians, followed by a massive counterattack by Israel against Hamas, there are countless tragedies.

But the incident last month when the Israel Defense Forces accidentally shot three hostages who had escaped seems to stand out in the Israeli consciousness because those men were so achingly close to freedom. As we’ve been documenting, one of them, Alon Shamriz, has family in Fort Lauderdale. It’s been a couple of weeks since his funeral in Israel.

“Not every story has a happy ending, this has the saddest ending I could have ever imagined,” said Oded Eshel, a Fort Lauderdale resident and Shamriz’s cousin.

Eshel just returned from a three-day trip to Israel. He went to visit his family and to see what was left of the battered kibbutz Kfar Aza, where he grew up. It was overrun by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7. They abducted Shamriz, forcing him out of the saferoom in his house.

“I wanted to bear witness to what happened, as hard as it is, it was important for me to be there,” Eshel said. “Seeing the room he was hiding in, and knowing that he was never gonna come back to his home, and seeing the window from that bomb shelter where you can see the town in Gaza where he was being held, and when he came out of the tunnel he could probably see his house, that broke me, that was really hard.”

It's one thing to see the videos and read the accounts of survivors and first responders. It’s a different experience to see everything first-hand.

“There’s a million different emotions that you feel, but I feel more complete having gone there than I felt before,” Eshel explained, saying the visit helped his healing process. “It really has, being able to go to his grave and say goodbye to him helps.”

According to the Shamriz family, the IDF has given them more details of how Alon and the others were treated in captivity. The three hostages accidentally killed by the IDF were held in Gaza tunnels along with a group of hostages from Thailand. When the Thais were released, they said the Jewish hostages in their midst were beaten regularly and each received just one-quarter of a pita bread for food each day, along with one bottle of water per week.

At one point, an IDF attack helicopter killed their guards. The three men suddenly had an opportunity and spent the next five days trying to alert the soldiers to rescue them, including making white flags with “SOS” etched on them. Alon even left notes behind in the tunnels for the IDF to follow.

“A soldier heard them screaming out in Hebrew and they thought it was a trap, because that’s how the war fighting in Gaza has been — it’s a lot of ambushes, it’s a lot of traps, it’s difficult for the soldiers to know what’s going on. I forgive the soldiers,” Eshel said. “What I take away from this trip is the courage and bravery and strength of my cousin, Alon, in the last 70 days of his life, where he went through something horrific, came out starved, beaten, tortured, and still thought, 'How do I survive and get back home to my family?' and that has inspired me.”

The IDF also released more details to the families of how their loved ones were killed. The military said the sniper who shot them had a partially obstructed view, and may not have fully seen that they were shirtless and carrying a white flag. That investigation continues.

Meanwhile, Eshel says his family in Israel has been overwhelmed by acts of kindness from strangers.