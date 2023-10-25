Family speaks as new video shows man who drowned in Biscayne Bay after jumping off yacht

New video shows the desperate moments before a man drowned after he jumped into Biscayne Bay from a yacht earlier this year, as his family is speaking out for the first time.

Attorneys for the family of 20-year-old Enoch Tong released the video after they filed a lawsuit against the company behind the charter boat he was riding on during a so-called "booze cruise" that ended with Tong jumping overboard.

The video has no audio, but appears to show Tong in the water struggling to tread choppy waters back on March 18.

New video released a South Florida law firm captured the desperate moments before a man drowned after he jumped into Biscayne Bay from a yacht.

According to the lawsuit, Tong and 12 other passengers boarded the yacht Victoria at the Jones Boat Yard located at 3399 Northwest South River Drive in Miami to cruise around Biscayne Bay.

“Drinking alcohol was not only tolerated but it was encouraged," said Pedro Echarte, an attorney for the family. "Enoch was only 20 years old that day. Not old enough to legally drink when he lost his life during that charter.”

The lawsuit states that it is believed that while the yacht was anchored, Tong jumped off, was caught in a rip tide and began to struggle to remain afloat.

“We do know that his friends did throw life preservers they tried to help him but unfortunately, the current was just too strong,” Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez said at a news conference back in March.

With the assistance of the Miami Fire Department, the Coral Gables Police Department and Miami Police Marine Patrol Units, Miami Police found Tong's body the following day in the water just west of the Rusty Pelican.

The Tong family spoke for the first time Wednesday following the incident and are demanding safety changes in the charter boat industry.

"He was very honorable. I know a lot of mothers and parents say how great their kids are but Enoch was a great child and um, we’re really going to miss him," mother Mattie Bess said. "I just hope this doesn’t have to happen to another family."

According to the lawsuit, the Tong family believes Enoch’s death could have been prevented by the professionals operating the boat charter.

In a lawsuit filed in Miami-Dade County, the family alleges multiple defendants failed to reasonably and properly train, instruct and supervise its employees, agents, contractors, crew members, or seamen, including the captain and first mate; failed to properly equip its vessel with the proper safety and equipment; and failed to properly use the available safety and lifesaving equipment aboard the Victoria.

“When they saw Enoch struggling, instead of a crew member putting on a life jacket, jumping in the water with a life jacket to give to Enoch, she took minutes to find a life ring," said attorney Joshua Padron, who represents the Tong family. "Instead of jumping with the life ring she threw the life ring in the water, five feet away from the boat.”

Attorneys for the victim’s family said although Tong was capable of swimming, the boat crew never alerted passengers about the hazardous water conditions or even held a safety briefing.

“The amount of time is staggering before the captain even realized what was happening," Padron said.

The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $50,000. NBC6 has reached out to the charter company and was awaiting a reply.

On the day Tong's body was recovered, the U.S. Coast Guard expressed their sentiments in a post on X, offering their condolences to his friends and family.