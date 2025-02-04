‘In shock': Family speaks out after BSO deputies shoot man in Oakland Park

A man is in critical condition and fighting for his life in the hospital Monday after deputies shot him during a standoff in Oakland Park.

Nikki Green said her brother, 39-year-old Jarcara Mansfield, was the man deputies said was armed with a knife Sunday in the area of Oakland Park Boulevard near Northeast 6th Avenue.

"I'm really in shock right now," Green said.

She was getting ready for work when her husband told her that her brother was on the news.

"I ran back to look at the news, and lo and behold, it’s my brother, so I dropped everything," Green said.

She said she hasn’t been able to see him in the hospital, but investigators tell her he’s critical.

"He’s in a coma and that he’s on a ventilator," she said.

Surveillance video reveals some of what happened before Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies say they were forced to fire at an armed man along Oakland Park Boulevard near Northeast 6th Avenue Sunday evening. NBC6's Marissa Bagg reports

Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, the Broward Sheriff's Office said deputies got a call about a suspicious person who was waving a knife at drivers and pedestrians and throwing large rocks at passing vehicles.

Investigators said the man refused to drop the knife and allegedly shouted at deputies to kill him.

Surveillance video shows Mansfield on the sidewalk stepping back with what looks like a folding chair in his hands. Several deputies then approach him. The video then shows him lunging forward and out of frame of view.

BSO said after first using non-lethal force, two deputies opened fire.

Cellphone video taken by a witness showed deputies giving the man first aid moments after the shooting.

Green said Mansfield has schizophrenia and has been homeless for several months. She’s hopeful her brother will pull through.

"He’s not just some homeless person on the street, he has a family, and that we have been attempting to get him shelter and keep him stabilized," she said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, and the deputies who opened fire are on paid administrative leave.