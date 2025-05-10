‘I want justice': Family speaks out after driver arrested for DUI crash that killed motorcycle racer

Nearly six months after a deadly crash that killed a father, son, brother, friend and professional motorcycle racer, police arrested the person who was allegedly behind the wheel.

Daniel Edward Morales, 37, of Plantation, was arrested Wednesday on charges including DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, DUI causing property damage, and reckless driving causing property damage, records showed.

The charges stem from the Nov. 16, 2024, crash that killed Chyler William Weatherford, a racer who competed in MotoAmerica and other racing organizations.

Leanne O'Donnell, mother of Chyler Weatherford, speaks during the Broward bond court appearance of Daniel Morales.

According to an arrest affidavit, Morales was driving a 2017 Audi R8 northbound on I-75 near Sheridan Street in Pembroke Pines around 1 a.m. when he lost control of the car and crashed into a guardrail. Weatherford was pronounced dead at the scene, and Morales was injured and hospitalized.

Family members told NBC6 that Weatherford was always there for people. The youngest of five children, he loved his family and took care of his father, who was disabled.

“He was a great son, I couldn't have asked for a better one,” mother LeaAnn O'Donnell said. “I loved him very much.”

Weatherford was also a father. His son is getting ready to graduate from high school.

“Kyle was our baby, and so he was a very hard loss,” Weatherford’s sister, Helen Carbajal, said.

Weatherford had a passion for racing. He started riding his dirt bike at 15, competed in many racing organizations, and went on to win awards.

“I saw him go around the corner and touch the ground, and I almost fainted because I was so afraid something was going to happen to him,” O'Donnell said. “He was one of the best racers around.”

O'Donnell appeared on Zoom during Morales' bond court hearing and became choked up as she described the pain of his loss.

"I'd like to let you know that because of Mr. Morales' poor judgment, his actions and his carelessness, he took away a father that will no longer see his son graduate from high school or celebrate holidays with his family," O'Donnell said. "He's devastated our family. He was, Kyle was the caregiver of his disabled father. Now, Mr. Morales was able to celebrate his birthday with his family, but Kyle only had a celebration of life on his birthday without him, our lives have been changed forever."

Weatherford’s family said the last several months have been hard.

“I want him (Morales) to go to jail, I want justice,” Carbajal said. “I want him to know what he did was wrong.”

They said they still have an uphill battle to climb before they get justice.

“We're very strong about him understanding the consequences of the bad judgment that he made with my son,” O'Donnell said. “Before you get behind that wheel, think about it. Think about the people who are going to be riding with you. The need for speed shouldn't be.”

The judge set Morales' bond at $160,000 and ordered him not to drive, have drugs or alcohol, and told him he can't leave the tri-county area and must surrender his passport. He posted bond.