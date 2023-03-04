‘She Was Loved': Family Speaks Out After Driver Arrested in Margate Crash That Killed Mother, Hospitalized Child

Nearly a month after a young South Florida mother was killed in a Margate hit-and-run crash, police have made an arrest. And the woman's family says it's the first step toward justice.

Ricky Lee, 20, appeared in court Saturday morning after his arrest Friday. Lee is accused of fleeing on foot after crashing into a tree, killing a young woman and injuring two other people.

Markya Kyana Hunt, 21, died at the scene of the Feb. 6 crash near the intersection of Rock Island Road and Northwest 1st Street in Margate.

Hunt's 1-year-old daughter and the other woman in the car were both hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Now, Hunt's family hopes to get more answers and learn what happened.

"None of us can really rest until we can really understand what happened to her,” Hunt’s cousin Kimesha Pierre said.

Pierre says she and Hunt were cousins, but really more like sisters.

"She was very loyal,” Pierre said. “She will ride for you to the end — it doesn't matter."

Pierre says not a day goes by when she doesn't think about her cousin.

"I look at her child and sometimes it makes me a little bit sad, or I think about the memories we grew up on,” Pierre said.

Although those memories are all they have, Hunt's family says they're somewhat relieved after the arrest to see something being done.

Lee is facing several charges including failure to remain at an accident scene involving death, vehicular homicide and driving without a valid driver's license causing death.

His bond was set at over $250,000. If he bonds out, he would be under house arrest, must wear a GPS monitor, and can't drive or consume alcohol.

Hunt's mother told NBC 6 that Lee and her daughter were close friends.

Pierre says there's still so much the family needs to know.

"What happened? Could it have been prevented? How was the others that were in the accident, and how are they feeling they were the only survivors of the crash?" Pierre said.

The family says they're staying strong for each other, and for Hunt's daughter Keionni who survived the crash. As they raise her, they say they'll always share memories of her mom with her.

"She’s not forgotten," Pierre said. "She was here. She was loved."