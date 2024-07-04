21-year-old only minutes away from home when he was killed in Miami Gardens crash: Family

A mother is speaking out after her 21-year-old son was hit and killed at a busy intersection in Miami Gardens earlier this week.

The violent crash happened on 183rd Street and 22nd Avenue at around 4:10 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver, identified by family as 21-year-old Mekhi Hoosein Quiles, was just nine minutes away from home.

"I ran there to be there for my son. I just didn’t get to hold him or see him. I just had to be strong for him,” said Narisa Hoosein, the victim’s mother.

Hoosein said she woke up to a text message from her son's phone alerting her that he had been in a crash. His iPhone sent a GPS location to the crash scene and his mother followed it.

“When I got to the scene, I saw the yellow tape and flares in the ground,” Hoosein said. “I knew that he was gone when the officers walked over and said, 'Ma’am, can I talk to you?' and they handed me a card that said homicide."

Quiles had been traveling southbound on NW 22nd Avenue in an orange Ford Taurus, Miami Gardens Police said, when the driver of a grey Infinity was traveling west on NW 183rd Street and "disobeyed the traffic signal," hitting Quiles.

Quiles died at the scene, according to authorities.

The driver of the Infinity was taken to the hospital.

The family said the 21-year-old was accepted to St. Thomas University the day before the crash and had hopes of working in the hospitality industry one day.

He was a son, grandson, brother and cousin.

The family has a GoFundMe page to help with the unexpected funeral costs.