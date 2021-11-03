Family Steals $7,000 Puppy From Boca Raton Pet Store: Police

Police are looking for a South Florida family accused of stealing a $7,000 puppy from a local pet store.

The puppy, a 12-month old chihuahua named Rosie, was swiped from the Puppy Buddy Pet Store in Boca Raton, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Police released surveillance footage Monday showing the family entering the store and “causing a distraction.” A woman in a white blouse can be seen placing Rosie in her bag while another woman conceals the activity.

A child accompanied the suspects while another man in a yellow shirt, allegedly part of the operation, remained outside.

The video ends with the family exiting the store. Store owners say they suffered a loss of $7,000 with the theft of Rosie.

Police said the suspects arrived at the pet store in a maroon 2021-2022 Chrysler Pacifica.

Anyone with information about the suspects or incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.