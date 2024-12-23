only on 6

Family still searching for justice 1 year after pregnant mother was killed in Fort Lauderdale

Shambre Boyd, a mother of four, was 22 years old when she was killed

By Lena Salzbank

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Fort Lauderdale family is still looking for answers more than a year after their loved one was shot and killed outside of an apartment complex.

Shambre Boyd was 22 years old and hanging out outside the building on NW 3rd Court with her boyfriend when the bullets started flying, her family said.

Boyd was pregnant at the time, and her grandmother, Arlene Boyd, says they had to break the news to her four toddlers. 

“My niece is taking care of them now and they miss their mom,” Arlene Boyd said.

Family members of a pregnant woman and mother of four toddlers who was killed earlier this week gathered in Fort Lauderdale Thursday to fundraise for funeral expenses. NBC6's Christian Colón reports

One year later, the family says they still don’t have justice. 

“It has been kind of hard, we are praying and hoping we get closure to this case,” the grandmother said.

The family says Shambre Boyd was the light and laughter of the family. Her cousins, brothers and sisters held a memorial service for her last week. 

“For the killer of my cousin, I feel like you should suffer the consequences because my cousin’s life was ended,” said Tonaijah Battle, a cousin. 

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Fort Lauderdale Police.  

