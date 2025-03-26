Family sues Disney after worker allegedly records upskirt video of teen at Hollywood Studios

A family is suing Disney after an employee was allegedly caught recording a video up the skirt of a teenage girl at Hollywood Studios in Orlando in 2023.

Jorge Diaz Vega was arrested in 2023 after Orange County deputies said they found around 500 upskirt videos on his phone taken over six years, according to NBC affiliate WESH.

The suspect worked at the Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities in Galaxy’s Edge, Walt Disney World’s Star Wars-themed area, and would take videos as guests shopped around the store, WESH reported at the time, citing an arrest report.

The family of one victim, who was 14 at the time of the alleged offense, filed a lawsuit in Orange County court on Friday.

The teen, who was visiting the park with her grandmother from Michigan, told investigators that Diaz Vega intentionally dropped a toy, and when he bent to pick it up, he placed his phone under her dress and began recording.

The lawsuit states that when the girl realized what was happening, she became physically sick, "hysterically crying and screaming, and the child ran into a nearby restroom and began dry-heaving, vomiting, and suffered a panic attack."

Her family also claims that Disney did not do enough to protect her from Diaz Vega despite previous incidents involving him. It says he had been caught recording up the skirt of another female co-worker but continued to keep his job.

"(Disney) deliberately engaged in outrageous misconduct by creating and allowing an environment to exist where an employee had the means and opportunity to secretly video-record the Plaintiffs minor grandchild under the child's dress," the lawsuit says.

The family accuses Disney and Vega of negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

WESH 2 requested comment from Disney but has not yet received a reply.

Vega still faces two criminal cases for video voyeurism. Court records show his lawyer is asking a judge to declare him incompetent to stand trial.