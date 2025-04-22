Family suing Florida City apartment complex where 9-year-old was killed in shooting

The family of a 9-year-old boy who was killed in a shooting in Florida City last year is now suing the apartment complex where it happened.

Members of Antavious Scott's family and their attorneys held a news conference Tuesday to announce the lawsuit.

Scott was outside his Southpoint Crossing apartment on West Lucy Street with friends when someone shot at them the night of Nov. 16, 2024.

Scott was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound in his back and was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

"Antavious meant the world to me. He was my everything," mother Shanika Williams said Tuesday. "My baby loved to play football and video games. His favorite thing was to go to the store everyday."

The lawsuit, filed Monday night, alleges that the property owners and managers failed to provide adequate security measures, despite a known history of criminal activity in the area.

Attorneys claim that ultimately led to the death of Scott, which they believe was preventable.

The boy's family is demanding an increase in security at the apartment complex to prevent another tragedy.

"If there would have been security, like there should have been, my grandson would have been here today," grandmother Teretha Williams said.

The family said they have moved out of Southpoint Crossing.

NBC6 requested a statement from the apartment ownership regarding the lawsuit and we're waiting to hear back.

Montreal Savontae Jackson Jr., who was 19 at the time of the shooting but is now 20, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Scott.