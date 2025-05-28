Family suing owner of Miami gym after teen daughter was molested by member

The parents of a 14-year-old girl are suing the owners of a Miami gym after their daughter was molested by another gym member two years ago.

It was May of 2023 when the teen reported to police that she was in the LA Fitness on Southwest 8th Street near 141st Avenue when the man, Richard Bosch, followed her around the gym and inappropriately touched her.

"He stalked her around the gym, he proceeded to ask her how old she was, he proceeded to ask her a series of sexually charged questions before he took it upon himself to sexual assault and molest this young girl in an isolated back boxing room," said Evan Robinson, an attorney with Leesfield & Partners, which is representing the girl's family.

The teen managed to get away and reported it to police. Bosch was arrested and through a plea deal he pled guilty to a felony battery charge.

Bosch, now 24, was sentenced to four years of probation, but in February of this year he violated the probation and was arrested again for criminal mischief.

Robinson said LA Fitness did not have proper security measures in place and argues the gym should have restricted Bosch's access because they knew he was a dangerous individual.

"This was entirely preventable," Robinson said. "We obtained records from the state attorney's office indicating that witnesses had given statements that just a few weeks prior to this incident Mr. Bosch had entered the gym and he had screamed at the top of his lungs challenging people to fight him."

The family is seeking damages in excess of $5 million in the civil lawsuit. They say the girl, now 16, has had a tremendous amount of psychological trauma.

NBC6 reached out to attorneys who represent LA Fitness but they said the gym won't comment on pending litigation.