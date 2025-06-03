Timothy Schmidt says it’s the little things that he misses most about his son, Timothy Schmidt, Jr.

“I wake up some days looking for a text from him, and they’re not there,” the father says, choking up. “I reach for my phone at night to text him and say ‘good night.’ He’s not there.”

The 19-year-old was a freshman studying marketing at the University of Central Florida and an avid soccer player. He was from Weston, and friends and family called him “Timo.”

But his young life was cut short last year during a Halloween celebration in downtown Orlando.

Schmidt remembers the last text message he got from his son before he went out.

“Our last message was ‘have fun and be safe,’” Schmidt says. “That was our last exchange.”

But hours later on Nov. 1, one of Timo’s friends told them that the teen was missing.

“It was just after 5 a.m. when we heard a loud knock on the door,” the father says. “I ran to my computer and was scouring the internet, and she was sharing with my wife that they thought they saw him getting CPR on Twitter. I confirmed that, and that’s when my heart sank.”

Orlando police say 17-year-old Jaylen Edgar, who is being charged as an adult, fired shots into the massive crowd, killing Timo and 25-year-old Tyrek Hill.

Investigators say seven other people were injured. Six of the victims were shot and one was trampled, according to police.

Schmidt says his son's death is "the ultimate loss. We've never been through anything like this."

Attorney Michael Haggard is representing Timo’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit they plan to file against the City of Orlando and the Orlando Police Department.

“Between 50,000 to 100,000 people come to downtown Orlando all at one time,” Haggard says. “There were 75,000 people on this evening when this tragedy occurred, and they do not plan for it properly. They do not have the proper security.”

Haggard says the mass shooting could have been avoided if enough security was in place.

“They need to improve the lighting,” Haggard says. “They need to improve the security, access, control, all these different things when you have an event that is the size of a Super Bowl. It’s the size of a giant concert.”

NBC6 reached out to the City of Orlando and the Orlando Police Department for a statement. Both declined to comment due to pending litigation.

The suspected shooter is pleading not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of culpable negligence with personal injury.

We reached out to Edgar’s attorney, who also declined to comment.

Meanwhile, Schmidt says he is trying his best to move forward.

When asked what justice looks like for him, he says, "There isn't any. We need change. This shouldn't have happened."

He started the nonprofit “Until Forever,” which raises money for families and victims of violent crimes.

“We want to be there and pick up the phone when these things happen and say ‘Hey, don’t worry about a GoFundMe that may or may not get traction. We’re here for you. Please send us your funeral bill. Let us get you therapy,’” Schmidt says.

The father says old pictures and videos of the good times, like Timo being the best man at his wedding last year, are helping him pull through one day at a time.

"He was caring, he was unselfish, he helped everybody around him," Schmidt says. “It’s something you don’t get over."