Family Travels From Fort Lauderdale in Search for Woman Missing Since Friday

Police continue their search for a missing 19-year-old woman who was last seen Friday at an apartment complex near an Orlando college.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports Miya Marcano was seen around 5 p.m. at the Arden Villas complex located near the University of Central Florida.

Marcano was scheduled to take a flight to Fort Lauderdale later in the evening, but never boarded the plane. Her family traveled to Orlando this past weekend to speak with police and Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Marcano's father, Marlon, told the station his daughter lived at the complex and worked in the leasing office but he did not hear from Miya after she got off work.

Miya is five feet tall and weights 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-4357 or call 911.