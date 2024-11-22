‘There is no stopping': Family vows for justice in 9-year-old's murder in Florida City

Family, community members, and police gathered Thursday to pray and to remember the life of 9-year-old Antavious Scott, who was shot and killed in Florida City last weekend.

His grandmother Teretha Williams called the killer a “coward.”

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“To the cowards who did this, how can you rest at night knowing that you took the life of a kid?” Williams said.

“My nephew was 9 years old,” said Quin Williams, the boy’s uncle. “We’re begging and pleading, anybody who knows anything. It’s us today, and it can be you tomorrow."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

A South Florida community came together Wednesday to pray after 9-year-old Antavious Scott was shot and killed. NBC6's Niko Clemmons reports

Police say Antavious was outside of an apartment with several people Saturday night when someone started shooting.

The boy was hit and died at the hospital.

Thursday’s news conference was organized by the group Mother’s Fighting for Justice.

Local activists say they’re frustrated by what they call senseless gun violence.

Family members say Antavious was energetic and had a big personality. They say they won’t rest until the shooter is off the streets.

“There is no stopping until you are caught and even after then, we’re still gonna be there,” the grandmother said. “Justice for Antavious Scott.”

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family.