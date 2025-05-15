‘We're hurting': Family wants answers after couple killed in Miami Gardens house fire

A week after a husband and wife died in a house fire in Miami Gardens, family members say they're still waiting for answers.

Jamie Spencer wants to know what happened to her sister, Rhonda, and Rhonda's husband of almost 20 years, Timothy Fordham. Firefighters found the couple dead inside their burning home last Wednesday.

While the investigation isn't over, Spencer believes there's more to her sister's death.

“God knows, God knows, and it will come out,” Spencer said. “We're all devastated, so still not knowing what happened, it doesn't make it better, it makes it worse.”

A week later, Spencer and her relatives went back to the home to celebrate Rhonda's life with balloons, poster boards and other keepsakes to remember her by.

“She was a caring, loving, compassionate,” Spencer said. “Her church family is hurting, her coworkers are hurting, her classmates are hurting, we're hurting.”

Spencer says she also wanted to clear up any rumors that her nephew was involved.

“He is not and was not a suspect, as a matter of fact, he was a second victim and is hurting so bad as well,” Spencer said.

Family members are holding onto each other and holding onto hope. They believe they'll get the answers they're searching for.

“God is love, He wins and we're going to find out,” Spencer said. “The detectives are going to give us an answer hopefully sooner than later.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.