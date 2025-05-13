Miami Gardens

Family wants answers after Miami Gardens officer shot their dog

By Kim Wynne

A family is demanding answers after a Miami Gardens police officer shot their dog numerous times in an incident caught on surveillance video.

It happened Saturday night near the family’s home on Northwest 185th Street.

The footage shows the dog, a Rottweiler named Zeus, running towards the officer. It also captured when the officer fired multiple shots.

The family said they called police about cars being vandalized in the neighborhood. When the officer arrived, their dog got loose and ran towards the officer.

Zeus' owner said he was shot three times, once in the leg and twice in the chest. She said they took the dog to the vet, who said he would not survive and told them to euthanize him.

Miami Gardens police said they cannot comment on open investigations.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

