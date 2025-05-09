‘Gut-wrenching': Family wants justice after father of 3 shot and killed in Pompano Beach

A South Florida family wants justice after a 25-year-old father was shot and killed in Pompano Beach last week.

Family members said Jacarey Love was funny and liked to make you laugh, but he was also a family man who loved his nieces and nephews and his three children.

“He just loved to be around his children, loved to be with kids,” Chilee Cotton said. “He just lit up a room when he walked in.”

Detectives said someone shot Love last Thursday in a Pompano Beach neighborhood. Paramedics rushed the 25-year-old to the hospital, but he died.

Investigators said a second man was also treated at a hospital as a result of the shooting for an injury not considered to be life-threatening.

Love's family is devastated.

“Gut-wrenching, heartbreaking, it's hard for us,” Cotton said. “You never think you're going to get that call, and when you do, it's just like the end of your world.”

Love was the youngest of four kids and the only boy. Cotton is the oldest. She said she last talked with her brother earlier that day.

“I was telling him to come by my house and pick up some mail he had got, and I didn't think that would be my last time talking to him,” Cotton said. “We just hate this happened. It's terrible to see gun violence be a part of this community over and over again and we just hope no other family has to go through this."

Cotton doesn't know why someone took her brother's life.

“I think it's just wrong place, wrong time,” Cotton said.

Love's family wants answers, and they want justice.

“I just hope the police can give us answers and we can move forward as a family,” Cotton said. It won't bring him back, but it'll help us sleep better at night.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call BSO Homicide Detective Kristina Luna at 954-321-4356 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

There is a GoFundMe for Love.