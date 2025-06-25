Family who lost son to rare disease hold out hope for other son with medical trial

After suffering an unimaginable loss, a Coral Springs family is now clinging to a renewed sense of hope.

Last summer, Bryan and Danielle Docobo lost their 4-year-old son Ethan to Coats plus syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects brain function, bone density, and the gastrointestinal system. Over time, you can lose the ability to walk and talk.

Now, their mission is focused on saving their surviving son, 8-year-old Liam, who also has the same condition.

“You don’t realize it until you lose someone that you’re very lucky to be here and to have the full experience of being alive,” said Danielle Docobo.

Their journey recently caught the attention of Dr. Mustafa Tekin at the University of Miami, Chair of the Human Genetics Department. He agreed to begin research trials involving a promising new genetic therapy that could one day correct the root cause of Coats plus syndrome.

"Genetic therapy can potentially fix the underlying mutation that affects every cell in a child," said Dr. Tekin. "We add the new gene—the normal gene—to the child’s cells that are not functioning normally."

The treatment offers hope but comes at a steep price. The full cost of the therapy is estimated at up to $5 million, with $100,000 needed just to start.

The trials are not covered by insurance. Still, the Docobos refuse to back down.

"This has been a series of events where we’re told it is impossible," said Bryan Docobo. "And every impossibility we get, we seem to find our way through."

In early June, the family raised $20,000 through a community golf tournament attended by 120 golfers and local leaders. On August 23rd, the family is holding a virtual 5K fundraiser.

And in a sign of progress, last December, Liam began stem cell treatments that helped him walk more steps without assistance.

The pain of losing Ethan still lingers.

"I miss my child, I do,” Bryan said. “I miss the smell of his hair, the feel of his skin, his laugh, deeply."

But for now, the Docobos are taking each day one step at a time, hopeful that cutting-edge science and a growing circle of community support will help give Liam the future Ethan never got.

