FAMU Holds In-Person Graduation Ceremony Published August 1, 2021 • Updated on August 2, 2021 at 7:30 am 7 photos 1/7 FAMU; Christian Whitaker 2/7 FAMU; Christian Whitaker 3/7 FAMU; Christian Whitaker 4/7 FAMU; Christian Whitaker 5/7 FAMU; Christian Whitaker 6/7 FAMU; Christian Whitaker 7/7 FAMU; Christian Whitaker This article tagged under: famu More Photo Galleries From Miami to Tokyo: Covering the Olympics From a Reporter's Lens PHOTOS: Some of the People Missing After Surfside Building Collapse Pictures Show Aftermath of Miami Beach Condo Building Collapse A Photo History of Olympic Uniforms