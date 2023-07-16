Fans get hit by ‘Hurricane Messi' as storms soak up Inter Miami presentation

The wait is over as Lionel Messi is officially a member of the Inter Miami family and his celebration was a true South Florida Summertime welcome.

“When the rain started I thought they might cancel the whole thing!” said Lucas Jorge, a Messi fan.

There was a slight weather delay, but the show went on.

We are under a weather delay at @DRVPNKStadium.



The safety of our guests is our top priority. If you are at the stadium, please remain in your vehicle and we will provide updates here. pic.twitter.com/xljf6fKQRg — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 16, 2023

Fans of all ages lined up outside the DRV PNK Stadium for hours before the gates opened.

Gates are now open, show set to start at 8PM ET! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/kXzhRVN6Pc — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 16, 2023

And some even trained for a bit in anticipation of the milestone moment. “I myself I'm a coach and I've been coaching these kids and for me to bring them here and have the experience is a dream,” said Victor Rodriguez, a soccer coach

Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas called the raindrops 'Holy water' and echoed the sentiments of most fans out at DRV PNK Stadium today to welcome Lionel Messi to Miami.

A dream is now a reality and a new era for Major League Soccer and South Florida.

Fans describe today as once in a lifetime and say they love Messi because he is more than an amazing athlete - they appreciate the love he has for his family.