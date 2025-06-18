Florida Panthers

Fans run towards Stanley Cup during trip around Fort Lauderdale Beach

Fans gathered at arm's reach from the Stanley Cup itself, some close enough to kiss the cup. Others kept up with the pace of the golf cart on bikes.

By Mauro Tellez

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the Florida Panthers celebrated their second Stanley Cup win at the Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, they decided to take the trophy for a spin.

Panthers forward Mathew Tkachuk took Lord Stanley's Cup around the streets of Fort Lauderdale Beach in a golf cart.

Fans gathered at arms-length from the Stanley Cup itself, and some were close enough to kiss the cup.

Others kept up with the pace of the golf cart on bikes.

Police escorted Tkachuk and the trophy as they performed their own smaller parade around the beach.

They reached their destination at a luxury home by the water and began their well-deserved relaxation time.

Florida Panthers
