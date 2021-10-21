Fashion Designer Revamps Gowns for Jackson Memorial Hospital Transplant Patients

Miami fashion designer Rene Ruiz made a stop at Jackson Memorial Hospital to showcase his latest designs.

Rene decided to refashion the standard hospital gown in the transplant unit, creating a more efficient and user-friendly garment for patients and medical staff.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Transplant patients can spend a lot of time In the hospital, so an easy-to-wear and modest gown is appreciated.

"I designed these hospital gowns for patients like you and hopefully it will be better and more comfortable," Rene told a patient.

He worked on the new gowns for over six months, pouring over every detail, including the colors.

"I wanted to make sure that they represented Jackson Hospital and that's why I used the marine blue as a piping, as a fashion design detail, and also I designed the red heart which is something that I always use and is part of my signature," he said.

Rene donated his services and Jackson is paying Goodwill to make the gowns. Each costs $47 and so far they've bought over 4,260 gowns.