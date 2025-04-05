Fashion shows, dodgeball and wine festivals: April events being held in Fort Lauderdale

The City of Fort Lauderdale is gearing up for a month full of events.

From fashion shows to Easter celebrations, there will be events for everyone to participate in this April.

FLL Fashion Week

Fans of runways, models and designer clothes will have an energy-filled eight days during the 2025 FLL Fashion Week

The event starts on April 6 and ends on April 13.

During those eight days, attendees can attend different events such as the Influencers Brunch starting on April 6 or the Designers Showcase, which starts on April 10.

Downtown Dodgeball Tournament

If you want a more active way to spend your time, a dodgeball tournament will be held for children and adults.

The tournament will take place at 508 NE 2nd St.

Middle and high school students will be able to participate on April 10, while the adult tournament will be on April 11.

8th Annual Smoke on the Water BBQ Feast

Food lovers who are looking for an event to indulge in BBQ, then the 8th Annual Smoke on the Water will have you covered.

The 8th Annual Smoke on the Water BBQ Feast starts on April 12 at Esplanade Park, located at 400 SW 2nd Street.

Attendees will be able to choose from several food options such as ribs, burgers and corn.

The feast is free and open to the public.

It starts at 12 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

Easter Celebration

Easter service will be held on April 20 at the First Baptist Fort Lauderdale, located at 301 E Broward Blvd,

Service will begin at at 10 a.m. and end at 11:45 a.m.

29th Annual Las Olas Wine and Food Festival

Rounding off the month in Fort Lauderdale, returning for its 29th year, the Las Olas Wine and Food Festival will be held on April 26.

The event will be located on Las Olas Boulevard, 600 E Las Olas Blvd.

Attendees will be able to eat at 50+ restaurants, try over 200 wines from domestic and international wineries, and enjoy live music and DJs at the event.

Tickets for the event range from $160 to $275.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go towards the South Florida American Lung Association.

The event starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.

