Fatal Car Crash Closes Portion of Biscayne Boulevard in Northeast Miami

Police are investigating an early morning car crash that killed at least one person and closed a major roadway in northeast Miami.

The crash took place near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 82nd Street. Miami Police responded to the scene, with chopper footage showing two cars involved with each vehicle suffering major damage.

At least one person was reportedly killed. Police have not released the identity of the victim or anyone else involved.

Biscayne Boulevard remains closed and drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour.

