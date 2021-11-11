Broward County

Motor Scooter Rider Killed in Crash With Jaguar in West Park

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were at the scene near State Road 7 and Hallandale Beach Boulevard, where a white Jaguar collided with a motor scooter

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Authorities are investigating a crash that left a motor scooter rider dead in West Park Thursday morning.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the crash just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 7 and Hallandale Beach Boulevard, where a white Jaguar collided with a motor scooter.

The driver of the motor scooter died in the crash, but haven't released the identity of the victim. The driver of the Jaguar stayed at the scene, officials said.

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating the crash.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour as an investigation continues.

