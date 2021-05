A fatal crash has blocked three left lanes on a major South Florida roadway.

The crash occurred on I-75 at Miramar Pkwy, closing three southbound lanes, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Authorities urge commuters driving through the area to take caution.

Officials are investigating the incident.

An investigation into a fatal crash has three left lanes blocked southbound on I-75 at Miramar Parkway. Please use caution as you drive through the area. pic.twitter.com/7OANfGDXc2 — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) May 15, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.