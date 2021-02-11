Fatal Crash Causes Traffic Delays in Broward County

A fatal rollover crash involving a truck caused traffic delays in Broward County Thursday morning.

The crash shut down Atlantic Blvd. and Copans Road for hours early Thursday morning. Northbound I-95 lanes were closed with delays stretching three miles.

Residual traffic delays are expected throughout the morning as the scene clears.

Commuters should take Florida's Turnpike, Powerline and Dixie Highway as alternate routes.

Another crash was reported on Andrews Avenue as commuters looked to avoid the area.