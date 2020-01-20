Fatal Crash Involving Motorcyclist Causing Heavy Delays on I-95 in Broward

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle rider was causing heavy delays on a stretch of Interstate 95 in Broward County Monday.

The crash was reported in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Pembroke Road.

FHP on scene of a fatal crash, southbound on I-95, exit to SR-824. Traffic is being diverted off Hollywood Blvd. Please use caution and avoid area if possible. pic.twitter.com/hEi9tGHysZ — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) January 20, 2020

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the crash involved a motorcycle that collided with a vehicle. Officials said the crash had nothing to do with the annual MLK Day rideout.

Only one southbound lane was open on the highway.

The crash is being investigated by the FHP.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.