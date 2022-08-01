Fatal Crash Closes NB Lanes of Palmetto Expressway: FHP

A fatal early morning crash Monday closed all northbound lanes of a major roadway in Miami-Dade County.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the crash took place before 5:30 a.m. on the Palmetto Expressway before Flagler Street. At one point, as many as four lanes were blocked.

FHP did not confirm how many people were killed in the crash or how many other injuries were reported.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area during the morning rush hour as an investigation continues.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.