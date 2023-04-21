Fatal Crash Closes Southbound Lanes of I-95 in Broward

An early morning fatal crash closed all southbound lanes Friday of a major roadway in Broward County.

The crash gook place just before 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Broward Boulevard, closing the roadway to drivers for several hours before several lanes reopened just after 6:30 a.m.

Florida Highway Patrol officials have not released details on the crash or the victim at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the roadway for much of the morning rush hour.