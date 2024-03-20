Fatal crash in Coconut Creek Parkway backs up traffic in Broward, might affect morning commute

A fatal traffic crash on Coconut Creek Parkway is causing heavy traffic in Broward and affecting the morning commute.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol's website, units were dispatched to the fatal crash around 2:47 a.m.

Chopper 6 was over the crash and showed police activity on the scene and what appeared to be a service truck parked on the side of the road.

Traffic extends from Coconut Creek Parkway to south of Sample Road.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Alternate routes to take to avoid traffic would be Lyons Road and I-95.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC 6 for updates.