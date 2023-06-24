Fatal crash in the Florida Turnpike involving an overturned semi-truck leaves one person dead

A man is dead after his crashing into a semi-truck in the northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike, near the I-595 exit ramp.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the two vehicles were traveling northbound when the victim changed lanes and collided with the semi-truck.

Davie Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash, but the driver of the Honda Civic succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on scene, police say.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

