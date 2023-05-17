Fatal Crash Involving Bicyclist in Fort Lauderdale Under Investigation

Police are investigating a crash in Fort Lauderdale that left a bicyclist dead early Wednesday.

The crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Davie Boulevard near Interstate 95.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded to the scene and found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Footage from the scene showed the man's body in the street covered by a tarp. A bicycle was laying on the roadway not far from the body.

Police haven't released the victim's identity. They said the driver stayed at the scene.

The car was at the scene and officers appeared to be interviewing one person early Wednesday.

A portion of Davie Boulevard westbound was shut down due to the ongoing investigation.

No other information was immediately known.

