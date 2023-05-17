Broward

Fatal Crash Involving Bicyclist in Fort Lauderdale Under Investigation

The crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Davie Boulevard near Interstate 95

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a crash in Fort Lauderdale that left a bicyclist dead early Wednesday.

The crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Davie Boulevard near Interstate 95.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded to the scene and found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Footage from the scene showed the man's body in the street covered by a tarp. A bicycle was laying on the roadway not far from the body.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police haven't released the victim's identity. They said the driver stayed at the scene.

The car was at the scene and officers appeared to be interviewing one person early Wednesday.

A portion of Davie Boulevard westbound was shut down due to the ongoing investigation.

Local

Caught on Camera 5 hours ago

Driver Stopping for Turtle Crossing Causes Major Wreck on Florida Panhandle Roadway

Florida 7 mins ago

Penguin Random House Sues Florida School District Over ‘Book Bans'

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

BrowardFort Lauderdalebicycle crash
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us