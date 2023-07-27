Fatal crash involving motorcyclist on I-75 in Weston investigated

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist on Interstate 75 in Broward that left traffic snarled Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on I-75 northbound just south of Indian Trace in Weston.

Footage showed a motorcyle down on the highway and a body on the roadway covered by a yellow tarp. Not far away was a small SUV with front-end damage.

Florida Highway Patrol officials confirmed it was a fatal crash and that anoher person was injured but haven't released any other information.

All northbound lanes of the highway were shut down at one point and drivers were slowly getting around on the grass shoulder.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.