Fatal Crash Involving Pedestrian Closes SB Lanes of Florida's Turnpike

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the crash took place near the exit to Hollywood Boulevard just after 3 a.m.

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating an early morning crash that killed a pedestrian along the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Hollywood.

The pedestrian, who was not identified, was confirmed dead at the scene.

Drivers are advised to avoid the roadway for much of the morning as the southbound lanes remain closed due to an investigation.

