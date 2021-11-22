Fatal Crash Monday Closes Lanes of Dolphin Expressway

An early morning fatal crash Monday involving a luxury vehicle closed lanes of the Dolphin Expressway.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the crash took place just after 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Northwest 42nd Avenue.

According to FHP, a red Chevrolet Corvette lost control and collided with the concrete barrier wall before crashing through a guardrail and coming to rest in the median.

The female passenger died at the scene while the male driver suffered minor injuries. Police have not released the identities of either victim.

FHP investigators have not released details on the crash, including if speed played a role. Lanes were closed for over five hours before reopening before 8:30 a.m.