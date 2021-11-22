First Alert Traffic

Fatal Crash Monday Closes Lanes of Dolphin Expressway

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the crash took place just after 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Northwest 42nd Avenue

By NBC 6

Florida Highway Patrol

An early morning fatal crash Monday involving a luxury vehicle closed lanes of the Dolphin Expressway.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the crash took place just after 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Northwest 42nd Avenue.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

According to FHP, a red Chevrolet Corvette lost control and collided with the concrete barrier wall before crashing through a guardrail and coming to rest in the median.

The female passenger died at the scene while the male driver suffered minor injuries. Police have not released the identities of either victim.

Local

News You Should Know 4 hours ago

6 to Know: Hectic Holiday Travel Begins, Publix Announces Purchase Limits

Florida 3 hours ago

Florida Couple Wages Legal Battle Over Trump Banner Fines

FHP investigators have not released details on the crash, including if speed played a role. Lanes were closed for over five hours before reopening before 8:30 a.m.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

First Alert TrafficMiami-DadeDolphin Expressway
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us