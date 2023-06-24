Davie

Fatal crash on Florida Turnpike involving overturned semi leaves one person dead

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is dead after his car crashed into a semi-truck in the northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike, near the I-595 exit ramp.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the two vehicles were traveling northbound when the victim changed lanes and collided with the semi-truck.

Davie Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash, but the driver of the Honda Civic succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on scene, police say.

This article tagged under:

DavieFlorida
