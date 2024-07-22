Fatal crash on Florida's Turnpike blocks several lanes near Doral

Traffic delays are expected Monday after a fatal crash along the Florida's Turnpike blocked off several lanes.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. along the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Doral at Mile Marker 31.

A Hyundai sedan was traveling north on the Turnpike, in the area of NW 74th Street, when it collided into the rear of a cement truck.

The woman who was driving the Hyundai was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.

At this time, three lanes remain blocked. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.