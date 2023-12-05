Video shows semitruck fully engulfed in flames during fatal crash in Florida Keys

Video showed a semi trailer truck engulfed in flames during a fatal crash in the Florida Keys Tuesday morning.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 21 close to the substation on Cudjoe Key.

Courtesy: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Video of the scene showed the semitruck on its side fully engulfed in flames.

Monroe County Fire Rescue was on the scene with the sheriff's office and the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials haven't identified the person who was killed.

Officials closed down both northbound and southbound lanes of the roadway for hours as a result of the crash.

Authorities also said there will be no trash or recycling service Tuesday from mile marker 21 to the 7 Mile Bridge due to the fatal accident.

Courtesy: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday trash and recycling services will take place on Wednesday and there will be no yard waste pickup on Wednesday.

Wednesday yard waste pick up will resume on Dec 13.