Fatal Crash Shuts Down 79th Street Causeway

Police shut down the 79th Street Causeway Wednesday for a deadly crash investigation, officials said.

The crash happened near North Bay Village and shut down both directions of the causeway.

Fire officials said five people were transported to the hospital. Miami Police confirmed the crash was fatal, but didn't specify the number of deaths.

Two people were critically injured, two had serious injuries, and one person was in stable condition after the crash, officials said.

Drivers can take the Julia Tuttle Causeway as an alternate route to and from Miami Beach.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.